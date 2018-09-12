UPDATE: The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has confirmed that Cathy Adams, 43, has died.

Adams and her husband, JSO Officer William Adams, 50, and two teenagers were injured in a crash involving a suspected drunk driver on I-95 in St. Johns County.

The accident occurred on I-95 near SR-16 in St. Johns County around 1:15 a.m. as the family says the couple along with their two teens were driving home from the Mandarin vs Columbus game in Orlando.

Florida Highway Patrol says the family was driving northbound on I-95 when another vehicle, reportedly driven by an intoxicated 46-year-old woman, collided with them causing them to crash.

The family's vehicle rolled over and one passenger was ejected and the driver trapped.

Cathy Adams, who JSO says worked for them as a court bailiff, is an organ donor and is being kept on life-support as a search for recipients is underway, according to family members. William suffered a broken neck and is in critical condition, family says.

Two of our employees, a police officer and sworn bailiff were involved in a serious traffic crash in another county early this morning. @FHPJacksonville handled the investigation. Our prayers are with our JSO family. 🙏🏼💙 — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) December 9, 2018

FHP says the two teens were listed with minor injuries. They have since been released from the hospital.

They are also looking for more information or witnesses to the crash. FHP asks if you saw this or have any information about the crash to contact them by dialing *347 or 904-359-6572 and ask to speak with THI investigators.

The woman of the other vehicle was arrested on two counts of driving under the influence with serious bodily injury to another person.

