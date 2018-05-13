JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Three people were transported with injuries and one person was detained Sunday night by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office following a fiery crash on Arlington Expressway.

The incident occurred sometime around 7:15 p.m. Sunday off Arlington Expressway near Arlingtonwood Avenue, according to JFRD’s Twitter.

JSO spokesman Christian Hancock spoke with media around 9:40 p.m. Sunday, stating that the four-door sedan was stolen from an apartment complex nearby.

That vehicle was occupied by four people and was traveling north until it ended up on Arlington Expressway. The vehicle continued north and ultimately hit the curb, jumped the grass median and crashed into a concrete wall. The vehicle caught fire as a result, Hancock said.

Three people were transported with unknown injuries to an area hospital. Meanwhile, a fourth person appeared to attempt to flee the scene and was quickly captured and detained by police, Hancock said.

It's currently unknown which person was driving the vehicle and charges are currently pending.

