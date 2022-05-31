Roadways clear after traffic crash in area of Moncrief and 45th Tuesday

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department tweeted about the incident around 3:41 p.m. It described the crash as an MCI level 1.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Roads are now clear in the area of Moncrief and 45th following a crash Tuesday afternoon.

An MCI, also known as a multi-casualty incident, is defined as “an event that overwhelms the local healthcare system, where the number of casualties vastly exceeds the local resources and capabilities in a short period of time."

Roadways in the area are now clear. At this time, it's unknown how many people were injured or what caused the crash.

There may be some residual traffic in the area.