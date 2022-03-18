Construction worker dies after being hit by truck during pavement project in Mandarin

JFRD says the incident occurred at Old St Augustine Road and Princess Labeth Court sometime before 9:50 a.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A construction worker was killed Friday after being run over by another construction worker during a pavement project in Mandarin, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO says the incident occurred at Old St Augustine Road and Princess Labeth Court sometime around 9:45 a.m.

Police say the man who died was working as a flagman in one of the lanes of traffic that was closed. In the construction industry, a flagman guides traffic in a construction zone.

Police say a construction truck was backing up and the driver didn't see the flagman and ran him over

JFRD says the man died at the scene.

The identity of the man who died was not released by officials.