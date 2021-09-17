Reports: Child in serious condition after being hit by vehicle in Mandarin area

JFRD says the crash happened at Losco Road and Losco Junction sometime before 9 a.m. and that there are serious injuries involved.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A child is in serious condition after being hit by a vehicle in the Mandarin area Friday morning, according to multiple witnesses.

Crews with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department tweeted just after 9 a.m. that they were responding to a traffic accident with a car vs. pedestrian in near the corner of Losco Road and Losco Junction with serious injuries.

Losco Road was closed between Losco Junction Dr and Wind Gate Road for several hours, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Those lanes have since reopened.

According to witnesses on the scene, the child may have missed the bus and was running after it when a car hit them.

At this time, it's not clear what the child's condition is.