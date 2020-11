Serious injuries are being reported.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is on the scene of a crash involving a bike and car with serious injuries Tuesday evening.

The crash happened on Pritchard Road and Sportsman Club Road, according to JFRD. Serious injuries are being reported.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route and to expect delays in the area.

