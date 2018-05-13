JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Fire and Rescue is working a vehicle fire Sunday night off Arlington Expressway with possibly multiple patients involved.

The incident occurred sometime around 7:15 p.m. Sunday off Arlington Expressway near Arlingtonwood Avenue, according to JFRD’s Twitter.

A witness called First Coast News and said he saw the vehicle hit a concrete median and the vehicle later caught fire.

The witness said numerous JSO and JFRD vehicles were at the scene and some JSO officers were carrying people away from the vehicle that was on fire.

