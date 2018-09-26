JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday on Interstate 95 and King Road, according to the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department.

JFRD reported the accident on Twitter. They also reported that traffic will be slow in the area as authorities respond.

Traffic alert...II95 south atKings road....a pedestrian has been hit by a car and killed....traffic will be slowed , be careful in area. — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) September 26, 2018

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office sent out an alert, saying that two southbound lanes and one northbound lane of I-95 at Union Street are closed because of an accident with life-threatening injuries.

At this time, no other information was released.

