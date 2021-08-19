JFRD: Woman in critical condition after being hit by car on the Southside

The woman collided with the front driver’s side of the Honda and was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman has been rushed to the hospital in life-threatening condition Thursday night after she was struck by a car in the Southside area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Around 11 p.m., JSO received a call involving a vehicle vs. pedestrian incident at Philips Highway and Emerson Avenue.

The investigation revealed a Honda CR-V occupied by an adult male was traveling south on Philips, crossing Emerson, when a woman reportedly ran into the path of the vehicle.

The woman reportedly collided with the front driver’s side of the Honda and was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say. It is unknown if drugs and/or alcohol are involved, and excessive speed is not considered to be a contributing factor.