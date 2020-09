JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First responders are on the scene of a crash involving a car and go-cart Wednesday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

The crash happened at Sycamore Street and Moncrief Dinsmore Road, JFRD said. Three people were taken from the scene with serious injuries, first responders said. JFRD began wrapping up the scene at 3:40 p.m. for JSO to take over.