The Jacksonville & Fire Rescue department is reporting a level 1 mass-causality event, meaning there are multiple patients, but less than 10.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department is reporting a level 1 mass-causality crash at the I-295 South exit to Roosevelt.

This means there are multiple patients, requiring a large amount of resources from emergency services. A level 1 event means there are less than 10 patients.

JFRD says the crash involves multiple vehicles.

Only one lane is open at this time.

If you are able, seek an alternate route.