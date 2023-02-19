JFRD: Crash injures 2 children, 2 adults on JTB near Southpoint

Rescue crews say an adult and pediatric patient that are in critical condition.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four people have been injured after a crash on J. Turner Butler Boulevard in the Southpoint neighborhood Sunday night, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

The crash happened near Bonneval Road around 7:45 p.m., JFRD says.

Officials say four people were rushed to a nearby hospital as a result of the crash.

Rescue crews say two of those individuals include an adult and pediatric patient that are in critical condition. The other two individuals, another adult and pediatric patient, are currently in stable condition.