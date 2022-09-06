x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

JFRD: Four children, 1 adult injured in crash on Atlantic Boulevard

JFRD says the crash happened around 5 p.m. in the 11200 block of Atlantic Boulevard and described it as an MCI Level 1.
Credit: First Coast News

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says four pediatric patients and one adult have been rushed to a hospital after a crash on Atlantic Boulevard near General Doolittle Drive.

JFRD says the crash happened around 5 p.m. in the 11200 block of Atlantic Boulevard and described it as an MCI Level 1.

An MCI is a 'mass casualty incident' involving multiple patients.

JFRD later said that everyone involved had minor injuries.

This crash is near General Doolittle Drive. Avoid the area if possible, JFRD says.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Cone Zone: Westside, intersection improvements

Before You Leave, Check This Out