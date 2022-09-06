JFRD: Four children, 1 adult injured in crash on Atlantic Boulevard

JFRD says the crash happened around 5 p.m. in the 11200 block of Atlantic Boulevard and described it as an MCI Level 1.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says four pediatric patients and one adult have been rushed to a hospital after a crash on Atlantic Boulevard near General Doolittle Drive.

JFRD says the crash happened around 5 p.m. in the 11200 block of Atlantic Boulevard and described it as an MCI Level 1.

An MCI is a 'mass casualty incident' involving multiple patients.

JFRD later said that everyone involved had minor injuries.

This crash is near General Doolittle Drive. Avoid the area if possible, JFRD says.