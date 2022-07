JFRD says the crash happened in the area of Post and Stockton Street around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Crews with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department worked a traffic crash Friday involving multiple people, including a child.

JFRD says the crash happened in the area of Post and Stockton Street around 6:30 p.m.

The agency initially tweeted that two people were trapped. Those people have been removed, and five people were rushed to the hospital.

There were no serious injuries, JFRD says.