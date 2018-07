Jacksonville Fire and Rescue crews are responding to a fire on westbound Interstate 10 at Chaffee Road.

Traffic alert....semi trailer fully involved in fire I10 westbound at Chaffee Road....crews are en route...please be careful of them out there. — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) July 21, 2018

Officials say the fire involves a semi-trailer and have warned drivers to stay safe.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

