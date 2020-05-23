JFRD: 5 people taken to hospital including a child after crash on Philips Highway

Firefighters said there were no serious injuries reported in the crash which happened on Philips Highway and Wells Road around 10:23 a.m., according to JFRD.

Five people including a child were taken to the hospital for treatment Saturday after a crash in the Southside area, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Firefighters said there were no serious injuries reported in the crash which happened on Philips Highway and Wells Road around 10:23 a.m., according to JFRD.

JFRD initially said the crash was an MCI level 1 (multi-casualty) with five to 10 patients. Drivers were warned to be careful of crews in the area and expect delays.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said all northbound lanes and one southbound lane of Philips Highway at WellsCreek Parkway was blocked due to the crash with injuries.