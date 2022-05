JFRD says the crash happened around 5 p.m. at Ricker and Morse Road.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Crews with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a crash in the McGirts Creek area with four patients Thursday evening.

JFRD says the crash happened around 5 p.m. at Ricker Road and Morse Avenue. Four people were taken to the hospital, with one in serious condition, says JFRD.

Officials say this crash was defined as an "MCI Level 1" which stands for mass casualty incident.

Nobody died in this crash. Expect heavy delays in the area.