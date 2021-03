Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is trapped inside of a vehicle following a multi-vehicle crash on I-10 near the Roosevelt Split, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

There is at least one other person with critical injuries, the JFRD said.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible. If not, drivers should expect delays.

