JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Drivers are urged to avoid the northern area of Springfield, where JEA crews are making emergency repairs to a sewer main.

The area of North Main Street between East 18th Street and East 19th Street just south of MLK Parkway is seeing traffic delays due to the work. Single northbound and southbound lanes of Main Street will remain open, but work will cause delays, JEA said in a post to its Twitter page.