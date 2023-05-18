JEA crews continue repairs on San Jose water main break causing traffic delays

Crews are working on San Jose Boulevard, just south of Claire Lane.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA crews continue to work on a water main break Thursday morning after overnight repairs. Crews are working on San Jose Boulevard, just south of Claire Lane in the Mandarin neighborhood.

The San Jose Boulevard north and south bound lanes are closed. The western turn lane of Claire Lane is also closed. Jacksonville police are at the scene to help with traffic. Please be cautious of the crews working in the area.

JEA is currently monitoring the situation and say it is working to resolve the cause of the water leak. The good news is JEA customers are not impacted.