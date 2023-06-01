Jaguars fans encouraged to travel to stadium early head of Saturday's game against the Titans

Fans will pack TIAA Bank field to watch the Jaguars take on the Tennessee Titans Saturday and they are encouraged to arrive early so you don't miss a second.

Jaguars fans showed their support for the team a day ahead of the game at Strings Sports Brewery and some say they have almost every minute of their gameday and travel planned out because of the traffic expected in the area.

"Go Jags!" Jaguars fan Robert Frary said.

Jaguars fans are excited and most importantly prepared to head to TIAA Bank Field for Saturday's game.

"We'll probably get out there around 11 to 11:30am," Jaguars fan Jessie Pawlish said.

If you are choosing to drive to the stadium, it is encouraged to arrive early and beat the traffic, but there are plenty of other options available to help fans get to the stadium.

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority's Gameday Xpress will be open. It provides direct round-trip transportation to TIAA Bank Field from the Kings Avenue Parking Garage, Park-n-ride on the Southbank, Wingate Park in Jacksonville Beach and JTB Park-n-Ride locations.

Passes from the Kings Avenue Parking garage are $10. Tickets can be purchased by using the MyJTA App.

The St. Johns River Taxi is also available and service starts at 2pm on Saturday. Pickup is available at the Double Tree Hotel, Southbank Hotel, and Hyatt Regency River Front Hotel docks and drop off is at the stadium dock.

Roundtrip tickets are $15 and those interested are urged to book in advance in its website.

Jessie Pawlish says she is prepared and excited to cheer on the Jaguars.