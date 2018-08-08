JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you're heading Downtown for either the Jacksonville Jaguars pre-season game or the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp game, leave early; there's a high amount of traffic expected Thursday.

The New Orleans Saints is going up against the Jaguars at 7 p.m., but gates are opening at 5 p.m. All regular game day lots are open, except for the Old St. Andrew's Episcopal Church Lot. Make sure your hangtags are visible.

Meanwhile, the Jumbo Shrimp are going head-to-head with the Mississippi Braves at 7:05 p.m., but gates open at 6 p.m. For the general public, parking is available at the Fairgrounds, Maxwell House, Historical Society, Tailgaters Parking, Arena and Sports Complex garages, and other open-air lots. If you are a parking pass holder, the Jumbo Shrimp should have already reached out to you about relocation. Be sure to have your passes visible.

For more info, click here.

If you are taking a shuttle, you are encouraged to use the JTA Gameday Xpress Shuttle. Service begins two hours before kickoff and runs until one hour after the game. A continuous shuttle service is also being offered during the game to and from the Convention Center lot only. For more info, click here.

