Jacksonville Uber driver 'steers clear' of big events

Uber Driver wants changes to make Jacksonville more rideshare-friendly.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Between the air show and the Jaguars game, it's going to be a busy weekend on the roads in Jacksonville.

But, it won't be for Uber Driver Daniel Finnegan, because when his car is sitting still in traffic, he's not making any money.

"I like helping people get to their destinations," said Finnegan.

Finnegan has helped nearly 7,000 people get from point A to B during his three years as an Uber driver.

It's a full time job and then some, with frequent 12 hour days.

And yet - the days he does take off, are actually Jacksonville's busiest.

"I'm not going to be driving tomorrow because [Saturday] I had a real bad incident where I was on San Jose Boulevard going to Orange Park," said Finnegan. "I had to cancel eight riders because of the traffic on that bridge going toward Orange Park and the air show."

The air show is a special event, but Finnegan says the same issue applies with Jaguars games and other big events.

In fact, he says after working the last home game, it will probably be his last.

"I waited in traffic for almost two hours just to get him to the game," said Finnegan. "I only made $8 off that fare, total."

Finnegan wishes something could be done to make the city more rideshare friendly.

First Coast News reached out to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office with the issue, and they said the Jaguars recently developed a Geofence around the stadium that automatically sends riders and drivers to the same rideshare lot to expedite the process.

But, Finnegan's biggest issues don't start until he gets off the lot.

"When you wait in traffic, you don't get paid for it," said Finnegan. "You only get paid when you pick them up, and you drop them off."

So, he won't grab his keys on event days anymore, and he says its going to be hard for the drivers who do.

"I want to do it, but we somehow need to fix this traffic problem," said Finnegan.