There's no use crying over spilled milk, especially if that milk is dairy free.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) reported a crash on Tuesday morning involving three semi-trucks near Baldwin. One of the trucks didn't moo-ve over in time and spilled its cargo, which happened to be almond milk.

I-10 westbound completely blocked at US 301 for several hours as hundreds of milk cartons were cleaned up from off the road. Luckily, Troopers say there were no injuries.

We have not 'herd' where the milk was being transported or what brand it was. It's likely that the retailer will have to pay 'almond a leg' to make up the costs.

FHP says that there are still heavy delays in that area and are advising motorists to seek an alternate route (don't let their advice go in one ear and out the udder)

Stay with First Coast News as this story develops.

