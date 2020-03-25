JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville police officer was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after a wrong-way vehicular pursuit led to a crash Tuesday on Interstate 95.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, around 10:30 p.m. an officer became engaged in a pursuit with a suspect driving a vehicle that resembled a Jeep Cherokee.

During the pursuit, police say the adult male suspect began driving the wrong way on I-95 between MLK and 8th Street, going northbound in the southbound lanes.

JSO says an officer traveling southbound on I-95 was struck by the reckless driver.

The officer and the suspect were taken to a local hospital. The officer suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries. The suspect suffered minor injuries.

Traffic Homicide investigators will follow up, as is standard procedures when an officer is injured. Charges are expected against the suspect. JSO says early indications are that drugs and alcohol were a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 if your tip leads to an arrest, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

