A portion of U.S 301 northbound is back open following an earlier morning crash just past I-10 involving two semi-trucks.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, one of those trucks became disabled and tried to move over to the inside lane, resulting in a collision with a car and then a semi-tractor trailer.

Fortunately no-one was injured, but in the area of I-10 and 301 in the past four years, according to state officials, there have been over 500 crashes within a three mile area.

Marsha Williams travels I-10 at least two-to-three days a week traveling back and forth to Macclenny.

“Truckers are very important," she said. "They move our merchandise and there’s just a few of them giving the bad names, but the government needs to crack down.”

Following the second crash near I-10 and U.S 301 just miles apart in two days, Williams felt compelled to share with First Coast News what she sees on the road.

“They do everything from playing chicken to blocking traffic and think they’re having fun and not paying attention to their driving," Williams said.

As crews continued the cleanup process, moving items from one truck to another, Williams wants drivers to take it slow and think behind the wheel.

Just two months ago, while traveling on I-10 before the U.S 301 exit, Williams says she was left dodging crates from an open tractor-trailer.

Williams took her car to the dealership and was told it would cost roughly $1,000 to repair.

As for monitoring, Williams sees police pull over cars, but wishes they’d do the same for the big rigs.

“I’ve seen police officers just ride on by and not give them the time of day. Something has got to be done, because people in our cars, we have no chance against truckers.”