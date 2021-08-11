Texting, scrolling or on social media at school pickup? It could be illegal

The law does not apply to you if your car is fully stopped and put in park, such as when you are fully stopped in a school pickup line.

With school now back in session in many of our First Coast counties, it's time to put down the phone and focus on driving.

Actually, it's past time.

In 2019, the texting-and-driving law went into effect, allowing law enforcement officers to issue tickets to people caught texting while driving.

Additionally, that same law prohibits any use of your phone in school zones and construction zones with workers present.

This includes taking phone calls, holding the phone for GPS purposes, and texting - in these zones you must operate your phone hands-free.

As far as penalties, there will be a $30 base fine for texting and driving and a $60 base fine for violating a hands-free zone, such as a school zone.

With added court costs and fees, the cost ends up being upwards of $100.

Rest assured, though, none of these laws apply to you if your car is fully stopped and put in park, such as when you are fully stopped in backed up school pickup lines.

Then you’re good to use your phone however you please.