Crashes in both directions of Interstate 10 are causing gridlock between the Monroe Street and Thomasville Road exits.

Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare reports treating 11 patients as of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare Bixler Trauma & Emergency Center has received three patients, two of which are in fair condition and one that is in critical condition.

The Emergency Center-Northeast has received eight patients, five are in good condition and three are in fair condition.

The Florida Highway Patrol website says a crash occurred on I-10 eastbound at mile marker 220 and westbound at the Monroe Street interchange. FHP notes traffic is backed up to mile marker 206.

The city of Tallahassee reported FHP has closed I-10 westbound from mile markers 199 to 201 and some in-town roads, including Monroe, are experiencing backed up traffic as people are detoured. The city recommended avoiding Monroe.

Scene on I-10 as responders work to aid those involved in multiple accidents near exit 199. Expect delays & heavy traffic on Monroe as well as traffic diverts. Use an alternate route if possible & be safe, #Tallahassee. @MyFDOT_NWFL pic.twitter.com/ofJFzezcnK — City of Tallahassee (@COTNews) July 24, 2018

Motorists on the highway reported a scene of chaos, with vehicles careening off the road. Images show at least one tractor perpendicular to the highway blocking lanes.

"There is an unbelievable accident on I-10 westbound in Tallahassee between Monroe and Thomasville Road," tweeted Mac Stipanovich. "Maybe two dozen vehicles. A car carrier, semis jackknifed, wrecked cars in the woods, wrecked cars in the median. A hundred yards of chaos. I have ever seen anything like it."

Tallahassee resident Georgia Ackerman, who was on the highway at the time of the crashes, helped a man injured on a motorcycle. She said about 20 cars were involved in one of the pile-ups.

Check the Tallahassee Democrat's gridlock guide for live images of backup and check back for updates

