Everything you need to know before heading to the Jaguar game

Ongoing construction around TIAA Bank Field may cause headaches for fans looking to cheer on the Jaguars Friday night.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With ongoing construction around TIAA Bank Field, fans headed to the Jaguar game Friday night may be in for some traffic jams and confusion.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says there is an expectation of large crowds and there continues to be "extensive construction in the area; therefore, we would ask anyone coming to the area to arrive early."

Below you'll find information about what's new. Scroll to the bottom of this story to find more information about general game day parking.

Mathews Bridge

If you are headed to the stadium via the Mathews Bridge, you have a few options.

If you take the 'Stadium Eastside Exit' it will pop you out on Gator Bowl Boulevard. There will be two lanes until you hit the E Duval Street traffic light. If you're tailgating, make a left here. If not continue straight. Me mindful that this is where a majority of tailgaters cross to get to the stadium, and it will be congested. You'll continue around the stadium and hit a newly installed traffic light that will be controlling the traffic coming off the Hart Bridge. Again, probably a highly congested area due to this. After you make a right at the light, you should see parking for Lot J on your right.

If you take the 'Stadium Westside Exit' to A. Phillip Randolph, take a right after the exit. There is plenty of parking in this area and is usually pretty reasonable. If that's not where you want to park, you can make another right on A. Phillip Randolph where there will be additional parking. You can also turn on E Adams which will get you to Lot J area.

Hart Bridge

There are now two wider lanes of travel eastbound and westbound at the Hart Bridge onto Gator Bowl Boulevard. Those lanes pass TIAA Bank Field and Metropolitan Park, with center medians and traffic lights but no turn lanes except for on North Georgia.

Along with the Hart Bridge's new ramps, there's a different intersection with A. Philip Randolph Boulevard.

Main Street Bridge

If you are exiting the Main St Bridge, take a right on East Bay Street. The lanes can change on Bay Street depending on the flow of traffic so be mindful of the arrows above the lanes showing direction.

As you approach the intersection past the Maxwell House there is an exit to the right to continue traveling eastbound. If you get in those lanes, you will be taken toward the Hart Bridge ramps, and will *not* be able to make a left into the Lot J parking. Pay attention and don't get into those lanes or you will end up going across the river.

If you are trying to get to Lot J, Jaguars officials advise turning NB on A Philip Randolph and merging onto the Arlington Expressway. Stay in the right lane and follow the exit signs for TIAA Bank Field. This should take you around the back of the stadium and put you on Gator Bowl Blvd. Stay on Gator Bowl Blvd until it gets near Lot J and then you can make a right turn into Lot J.

General Parking Lot Information

Parking lots will typically open four (4) hours before commencement of the event (kickoff for Jaguars home games) and will close two (2) hours after the end of each game or event at TIAA Bank Field (the "Stadium"). Parking lot hours of operation are subject to change in the Jaguars' sole discretion.

Your parking pass must be prominently displayed upon entry into the lot and at all times during the game. Vehicles not displaying a valid parking pass are subject to towing at the vehicle owner's sole expense.

The license to use the parking lots applies only to the game noted on the front of the parking pass.

Use of your parking pass is subject to the terms on the reverse there of

Each parking pass entitles the user to one (1) parking space in the specified lot.

Portable toilets are located throughout the Sports Complex parking lots.

Trash receptacles are located throughout the Sports Complex parking lots and near the entrances to the Stadium. Please bag and dispose of your trash to make it safer for vehicles exiting the parking lots after the game or other event at the Stadium.

Tickets

Still don't have a ticket? Don't buy it from a scalper as those tickets could be comproimised. Click this link for single game tickets, which start at just $19 for the Browns game.

Tailgating Policies

DIRECTED PARKING. All vehicles must park at the direction of personnel.

ONE CAR=ONE SPACE: Please be considerate of your fellow ticket holders and fans. Tailgating is limited to the lined parking space and the area directly behind or in front of each vehicle. Blocking the drive lane is prohibited. Tailgating is also permitted on the medians that separate the parking lots and the parking lots from the roadways but not in spaces for physical distancing. The one permit one parking space policy will be strictly enforced. Unmarked lots must follow the spacing directions of parking staff.

Tents or canopies exceeding 8' x 8' footprint and vehicles measuring more than 18' in length and/or 8' in width are not permitted to park in a lined parking space.

Sound systems must not produce excessive sound as determined by Jaguars or the parking management company in their sole discretion.

Drive aisles and fire lanes must be kept clear at all times for emergency vehicle access.

Ticket holders should cross roadways at the designated crosswalks and should NOT walk on the active roadways that lead to and from the Sports Complex.

walk on the active roadways that lead to and from the Sports Complex. When attending a Jaguars game at the Stadium, you are required to follow the Jaguars Fan Code of Conduct. Event patrons and guests who violate these provisions will be subject to ejection without refund and potential loss of season ticket privileges or other privileges for future games.

The Stadium parking lots and garages are speciﬁcally for the use of the patrons who are entering the Stadium. Individuals utilizing lots or garages for any other purpose or who, in the opinion of parking management, are disturbing other patrons, loitering or failing to enter or exit the lot in a timely manner may be asked to vacate the premises.

No loitering, open ﬁres, or any related activity is permitted in any parking lot or garage.

Neither the Jaguars nor parking management will be responsible for, or assume liability arising from ﬁre, theft, damage to, or loss of, the vehicle or any article left therein while on the Stadium parking lot.

Parking management reserves the right to direct you to park your vehicle in another lot than the one specified on your parking pass.

Please drink responsibly before the game or event at the Stadium as guests who appear to be impaired in the Jaguars' sole discretion may not be permitted to enter the Stadium.

Remember the NFL Clear Bag Policy that limits clear bags to 12" x 6" x 12" and nonclear bags to 4.5" x 6.5".

Please lock your vehicle and secure all prohibited bags in your vehicle.

All tailgating in stadium-controlled parking lots is prohibited throughout the game.

Prohibited Items and Actions:

Drones, model aircraft, kites, any other remote-controlled or tethered flying objects

Weapons of any kind

Fireworks

Solicitation of any kind

Selling access to a tailgate party to members of the general public either in advance of or on the day of an event

Selling products or merchandise

Banners or signage advertising and/or recognizing businesses or products

Placing flyers/brochures on vehicles

Ball playing in the parking lots and roadways

Bag Policy

The Jaguars follow the NFL Clear Bag policy that limits the size and type of bags that may be brought into the stadium. The Jaguars strongly encourage guests to not bring any type of bag to the game. Guests are permitted to carry a clutch, bag or wallet no larger than 4.5" x 6.5", a one-gallon clear plastic bag or CLEAR bag no larger than 12" x 6" x 12".

Violation of Parking Policies

Failure to obey any instruction, direction or request of parking lot personnel or posted signage may result in ejection from the parking lot at the Jaguars' or its designees' discretion, and/or forfeiture and cancellation of your parking pass without reimbursement or compensation.

ASM, City of Jacksonville, TIAA Bank Field and Jacksonville Jaguars, LLC (the "Jaguars") are committed to creating a safe, comfortable and enjoyable experience for all fans throughout the stadium premises, which includes inside and outside the stadium gates and in the parking lots. Please treat all guests and staff with respect and courtesy. In particular, you are asked to refrain from the following:

Behavior that is unruly, disruptive, threatening or illegal in nature, including fighting and physical harassment

Foul, harassing or abusive language towards other fans or staff

Unreasonably obstructing the view of other patrons and standing in aisles

Smoking (including e-cigarettes)

Abuse of drugs or alcohol

Obscene or offensive gestures, signage or clothing, including the use of such language or gestures concerning a person's race, ethnicity, color, gender, religion, creed, disability, age, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression or national origin; or to instigate, incite or encourage a confrontation or physical assault.

Interference with the progress of the game (including throwing objects onto or entering the playing field)

Failing to follow instructions of, law enforcement, Guest Services and security personnel.

Any conduct deemed inappropriate or dangerous to fans, participants or team members

Conduct that results in damage to the stadium or other real or personal property.

All guests are responsible for their own conduct as well as the conduct of their guests and/or persons occupying their seats. Stadium staff will promptly intervene to support an environment where all guests - home and visiting - can enjoy the event free from the above behavior. To be courteous to all guests in attendance, we ask fans to stand and cheer when appropriate with the flow of the game.

Guests who violate this Fan Code of Conduct will be subject to ejection without refund and potential loss of season ticket privileges or other privileges for future games. Fans who are ejected for violation of the Fan Code of Conduct will be required to complete an online Fan Code of Conduct class which includes a fee prior to returning to any NFL stadium.

Outside food is permitted inside TIAA Bank Field for Jacksonville Jaguars home games, provided it is unwrapped and placed inside a one-gallon clear plastic bag no larger than 11" x 11".

All food items are subject to visual inspection and may be subject to a more thorough inspection if determined to be necessary. No outside liquids or beverages will be permitted to enter TIAA Bank Field.