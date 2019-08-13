A Fleming Island man and a woman from Starke have died after a crash in Alachua County on Monday evening.

The Florida Highway Patrol says that Morneca Campbell, 22, died as well as a 61-year-old man from Fleming Island who has not yet been identified.

Troopers say that the Fleming Island man was driving a black Chevy Malibu West on NE State Road 26 around 11:30 p.m. That's when a red Volkswagon Passat, driven by Campbell, was traveling East on NE State Road 26.

Troopers say that one of the vehicles crossed over the centerline of NE State Road 26, resulting in a head-on collision. Both drivers were taken to Shands Health Gainesville, where they both were pronounced dead.

The roadway was closed for approximately two hours during the investigation. This crash is still under investigation.