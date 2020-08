The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said the crash happened at the Max Leggett Parkway ramp.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A fuel leak resulting from a crash involving a semi-truck is causing delays Saturday evening for drivers on Interstate-95 South in Jacksonville's Northside.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said the crash happened at the Max Leggett Parkway ramp and a HAZMAT team is heading to the scene.

JFRD warned drivers can expect delays.

