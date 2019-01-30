All northbound lanes are closed on US 301 at Fiftone Road after an early morning crash involving two semi-trucks on Wednesday.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says traffic is being diverted EB onto Normandy Blvd.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD) initially responded to the crash around 4 a.m. They tweeted that a hazmat team is on the scene.

JFRD tweeted that the crash involves three trucks but FCN's investigative team has since learned that there was only two.

JFRD said person was trapped but have since updated the information to state that the person has since been pulled out of the vehicle

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says there are injuries associated with this crash. Motorists are advised to use caution when driving in the area.