If you regularly utilize Gator Bowl Boulevard on your morning commute you may need to plan ahead as the roadway will be closed starting on Tuesday.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that as a result of the upcoming 'Welcome To Rockville' event coming to town this week, Gator Bowl Boulevard will be closed starting Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. and into the early part of next week.

There are a few detour options available.

On the west side of the Metro Park, traffic will flow northbound on A. Philip Randolph Blvd and westbound on Bay Street.

On the east side of Metro Park, traffic will be diverted to northbound Gator Bowl Blvd or Talleyrand Avenue.

JSO says that there are several planned events in the stadium area this week, so please plan accordingly when coming into the area.