Relief at the pump: Gas prices continue to drop in Sunshine State

TAMPA, Fla. — For many drivers in Florida, gas prices seem to be continuously dropping slowly but surely — bringing much-needed relief to our wallets.

In just the past week, AAA reports the average gas price in the Sunshine State dropped from $3.92 to $3.78. A month ago, gas prices sat at $4.46.

The highest recorded average price for regular gas was back in June when it hit $4.89.

Right here in the Tampa Bay area, the cost of gas has been making a gradual downward slope.

According to GasBuddy, average gas prices in Tampa have dropped 15.5 cents per gallon in the last week — which comes out to $3.70. And prices are a whopping 67.1 cents lower than what they were a month ago.

Reports from GasBuddy show the cheapest gas stations in Tampa were priced at $2.95 Sunday while the most expensive was $4.89.

In the Bradenton-Sarasota-Venice area, AAA reports the current average gas prices are sitting at $3.74 compared to $4.40 a month ago. Lakeland and Winter Haven follow the same pattern with around 70 cents cheaper now than a month ago.

In Sebring, residents can pump gas for an average of $3.73, AAA reports.

The national average price of gas has fallen 15.8 centers in the last week, coming out to $4.01 by Monday.

"The national average is poised to fall back under $4 per gallon as early as today as we see the decline in gas prices enter its eighth straight week. By the end of the week, one hundred thousand stations will be at $3.99 or less," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in a statement. "Diesel continues to decline as well, and will likely soon fall under $5 per gallon. We've even seen nearly a dozen stations in low-priced states fall under $2.99, a welcome return to some lucky motorists in areas of Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Iowa.