Circle K launches free program for 25 cents off per gallon of gas in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. — Looking to find ways to save up on gas prices this summer? Well, you're in luck because Circle K has got you covered!

The convenience store chain is offering customers 25 cents off per gallon on their next five fill-ups beginning Wednesday.

It's all part of the brand's first free membership called Inner Circle that will reward customers every day through the store's mobile app, Circle K said in a news release.

Over 400 Circle K stores in Florida are participating in the program, including stores in cities such as Tampa, Orlando and Ft. Myers.

“Our mission is to make our customers lives a little easier every day and Inner Circle fits right into those efforts by providing our customers with a differentiated experience that goes beyond expectations for both fuel and convenience offerings,” Kevin Lewis, chief growth officer at Circle K said in a statement. “With the launch of Inner Circle, we aim to not only reinforce this commitment, but thank our valued customers in unique and rewarding ways.

"The free membership to Inner Circle is just the foundation for a variety of benefits and experiences Circle K plans to build upon for customers.”

First-time Inner Circle members will also be offered five free beverages that range from hot or iced coffee to fountain drinks and Frosters.

Other rewards that can be earned through the program can be seen below:

A discount of 3 cents per gallon of fuel for every fill-up at Circle K fuel locations

Stack discounts with Circle K Easy Pay to save an extra 10 cents a gallon on every fill-up

Every sixth free on select Circle K snacks, fresh food and beverages

Surprise discounts monthly, in addition to other exclusive member perks

People interested in the program can sign up for free by downloading the Circle K app on Apple or Google Play stores, or by visiting the store's website.