All lanes of Atlantic Boulevard are closed in Neptune Beach as crews respond to a broken gas line Tuesday morning.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department tweeted that they were responding to the 600 block of Atlantic Boulevard around 8:18 a.m. to a broken gas line.

JFRD says all lanes of Atlantic Boulevard are closed from Seminole to Sylvan in both directions.

KATIE'S DETOUR: To get around Atlantic Boulevard, you can use Florida Boulevard or A1A (Mayport Road) to Plaza Road. All routes definitely look heavy, so expect congestion while Atlantic Blvd is closed

