KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. — A crash with injuries closed State Road 21 in Keystone Heights Tuesday morning, as Clay County Fire Rescue worked to clear the scene where a fuel tanker was overturned and leaking fuel.

Florida Highway Patrol said on Twitter the crash involved three vehicles including a fuel taker carrying around 7,300 gallons of gasoline. State Road 21 was closed in both directions, with detours in place.

The nearby area was evacuated for safety during the cleanup.

The Clay County Emergency Management tweeted around 8 a.m. that a nearby day care center, A Child's Garden, was evacuated as a precaution. Children were taken to the CCFR Station 11.

The school system is transporting the remaining children to the Keystone Elementary School gymnasium to wait for parents to pick them up.