JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The northbound lanes of I-95 from Kings Road to 8th Street have opened back up after it was shut down for hours Tuesday afternoon because of a fuel leak.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said the fuel leak was likely caused by a multi-vehicle accident that happened around 2 p.m.

Traffic alert… I 95 northbound at 8th street.....We have Crews responding to multiple vehicles involved with a possible fuel leak from one of those vehicles… The hazmat team is responding. Please be careful of our crews in the area — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) October 9, 2018

Photos on social media appear to show a tanker truck was pierced and spilling fuel.

Users posted to social media, saying they were stuck in the traffic for hours.

It could be a couple hours before one or two lanes can be opened up for traffic @JSOPIO @FHPJacksonville— MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) October 9, 2018

Currently on I95 N, stuck in traffic because of a fuel leak ☹️ been here for the past hour and 20 minutes @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/vbVqIZBKAi — Erica Santiago (@erica_s_news) October 9, 2018

