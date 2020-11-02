A professor at the Florida State College at Jacksonville died after a crash on Heckscher Drive Monday afternoon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Miriam Folk, 80, was attempting to turn left onto Heckscher Drive from the Sand Dollar Restaurant driveway when she was hit by a Ford F-250 heading northbound.

Troopers say the left side of the Toyota collided with the front left side of the Ford. Folk was declared dead at the scene.

FSCJ released the following statement Tuesday regarding the passing of one of their own:

"FSCJ Family,

It is with deep sadness that I share with you the loss of one of our esteemed faculty members who passed away tragically yesterday. Please join me in offering our heartfelt condolences to the family of Miriam “Mimi” Folk, a full-time faculty member with our Liberal Arts and Sciences Department since 2006.

Dr. Jeff Hess Dean of Arts and Sciences shared: “Everyone who knew her, knew how passionate she was about her students and their success. She cared deeply for each of them and went out of her way to especially help those students who were in need, whether it be academic, personal, financial or otherwise.”

Please know that we will share information on any arrangements as soon as we are made aware.

Dr. A."