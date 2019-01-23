According to a new study, Florida is the most dangerous state in the county for preventative pedestrian deaths.

A released by the National Complete Streets Coalition, a program of Smart Growth America, AARP and other organizations has ranked several cities in Florida as being particularly dangerous for those on foot.

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford is listed as the most dangerous metro area in the nation for pedestrians.

Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach

Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville

North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton

Lakeland-Winter Haven

Jacksonville

“This sobering report confirms what we have known for years,” said Jeff Johnson, AARP’s Florida state director. “Florida is the deadliest state in America to simply walk. And older Floridians are especially at risk.”

Johnson says that ordinary Floridians play a role, by encouraging elected officials to prioritize livable community policies and by joining local Bike/Walk coalitions.

“We should redouble our efforts to make Florida livable for people of any age.”

The full report is available at: https://www.smartgrowthamerica.org/dangerous-by-design