Are you heading to the Florida-Georgia game? What about the Bold City Bash? If you're wondering how to get around, JTA has you covered.

JTA is offering three forms of transportation to and from Florida-Georgia festivities this weekend. One of the modes includes the Downtown Skyway, which will be available on Friday and Saturday for the public. On Friday, it will operate from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. On Saturday, it will operate from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Skyway rides are free.

Friday

JTA is offering free shuttles for the Bold City Bash starting 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 1 until the end of the baseball game and concert.

Here's where you can get a shuttle:

On the Southbank: Stops include Kings Avenue Station at 1201 Kings Ave. and the intersection of Riverplace Boulevard and Flagler Avenue

On the Northbank: Stops include the corner of Newnan and Bay Streets and the corner of Bay and Julia Streets

Shuttles will drop fans off at the corner of Duval and Franklin Streets.

Saturday

The JTA Gameday Xpress will be available to fans trying to get to the game on Saturday, Nov. 2 starting at 12:30 p.m. until one hour after the game ends.

You can catch the GamedayXpress as the five JTA Park-n-Ride locations:

Downtown Lots:

Convention Center Lot, located at 1005 W. Forsyth St.

Kings Avenue Station: 1201 Kings Ave.

Passes are $8 when purchased through the MyJTA App, or $9 without the app

Suburban Lots: