The woman involved in a crash in the Moncrief area on New Years Day has died, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO announced on Tuesday that Mary Helen Bess, 1, passed away following the single vehicle collision in the 600 block of Moncrief Road.

Officers say this is the first reported traffic fatality in 2019.

According to JSO, on Tuesday, Jan. 1, at approximately 8:00 p.m., they responded to crash with injuries. The investigation revealed that Bess was driving a vehicle northbound on Moncrief Road when it crossed over opposing lanes of travel, left the roadway and impacted a tree.

JSO says that this continues to be an active investigation.