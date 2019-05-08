A fiery crash involving an overturned semi-truck caused serious delays on Interstate-295 North at Roosevelt Boulevard Monday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol said the truck was carrying crates of T-shirts when it overturned. Another vehicle was involved in the crash.

One person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Departments tweeted about the crash at 2:55 p.m. The crash blocked all northbound lanes and two southbound lanes.

As of 6:24 p.m., all lanes have reopened.