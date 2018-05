The Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a crash with injuries late Sunday night on Interstate 95 near St. Augustine.

Emergency personnel responded at about 10:06 p.m. Sunday to northbound lanes of I-95 near Mile Marker 315.

At least one person has been injured in the crash, but details are still coming in for this developing story.

Stay with First Coast News as we continue to follow this crash.

© 2018 WTLV