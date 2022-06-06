FHP: Two pedestrians dead after Monday crash in Middleburg

A silver SUV traveled into the northbound travel lane and collided with a white Ram pickup.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two pedestrians are dead after a crash in the Middleburg area Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP says around 11:50 a.m., a red truck was traveling south on State Road 21 just south of County Road 215. At the same time, a silver sport utility vehicle (SUV) was sitting stationary waiting to make a left turn on to South Periwinkle Ave from State Road 21.

The front of the red truck collided with the rear of the silver SUV.

The impact caused the silver SUV to travel into the northbound travel lane and collide with a white Ram pickup with an attached trailer.

The white Ram pickup then traveled on to the right shoulder and collided with a parked motor vehicle and two pedestrians.

One pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene, and the other was transported to Orange Park Medical Center and was pronounced dead upon arrival.