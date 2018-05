A semi-truck that struck the overpass of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway on Interstate 95 caused only cosmetic damage on Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred shortly before noon Wednesday, but no closures occurred on I-95 as of noon, according to FHP.

The semi-truck driver was cited because the truck was too tall, FHP spokesman Dylan Bryan said.

Most lanes on MLK Parkway have reopened.

Traffic along I-95 was not affected.

