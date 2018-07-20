A crash involving two semi-trucks has temporarily blocked the intersection of US-301 and CR-218 early Friday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol confirmed.

FHP said one of the semi-trucks was on its side and that there was some fluid leaking. It said hazmat was not needed, though.

Just got off the phone with @FhpJacksonville ... Two semi trucks were involved, one is on its side. There is some fluid leakage in this but HAZMAT is not needed. NB lanes of 301 are being rerouted. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/RjfatDR78r — Lindsey Boetsch (@FCNLindsey) July 20, 2018

Clay County deputies are also reporting serious injuries in this crash, but it isn't known the extent of those injuries.

TRAFFIC ALERT: There is a serious traffic crash near Highway 301 and County Road 218 (northbound lanes). Please avoid the area if able, as delays are to be expected. Updates will be posted as they are obtained. #CCSOFL pic.twitter.com/OvIS8esicP — Clay County Sheriff's Office, FL (@ccsofl) July 20, 2018

The northbound lanes of 301 were being rerouted.

Meanwhile, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is on the scene of a commercial vehicle fire at Beaver and Zephyr Dairy Drive. They said it involves a JEA light pole and advises drivers to be careful in the area.

Traffic alert...commercial vehicle fire at Beaver and Zephyr Dairy Dr....there is a JEA light pole involved with this....careful in the area! — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) July 20, 2018

