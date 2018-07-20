A crash involving two semi-trucks has temporarily blocked the intersection of US-301 and CR-218 early Friday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol confirmed.
FHP said one of the semi-trucks was on its side and that there was some fluid leaking. It said hazmat was not needed, though.
Clay County deputies are also reporting serious injuries in this crash, but it isn't known the extent of those injuries.
The northbound lanes of 301 were being rerouted.
Meanwhile, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is on the scene of a commercial vehicle fire at Beaver and Zephyr Dairy Drive. They said it involves a JEA light pole and advises drivers to be careful in the area.