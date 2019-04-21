The Florida Highway Patrol released the identities of the two people killed in a head-on crash Saturday night.

Joseph Gomez, 26, was traveling southbound on US-17 near Stardust Boulevard when he veered into the northbound lane and collided head-on with Romona Johnson, 47, FHP said.

FHP said that Gomez's vehicle then flipped several times before stopping in the southbound lane near the trees while Johnson's vehicle ended up in a northbound ditch.

Both Johnson and Gomez were pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in Johnson's vehicle sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash, according to FHP.