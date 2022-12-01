FHP: No students injured after school bus turns in front of oncoming traffic in St. Johns County, resulting in crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — No students were injured in a school bus crash that took place Wednesday morning in St. Johns County, troopers say.
The Florida Highway Patrol says the bus was traveling southbound on US-1 and State Road 206 around 9:18 a.m. when the driver conducted a right turn at a steady red traffic signal in front of oncoming traffic.
Troopers say the action resulted in a vehicle collision with an SUV.
A total of five students were on board the bus at the time of collision, FHP says, and no injuries were reported.
The driver of the school bus is a 47-year-old man from Jacksonville. His name was not released by FHP.