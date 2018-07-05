A 53-year-old St. Augustine man died Sunday in a crash in St. Johns County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Fernando Varela Hernandez died following a collision with a vehicle while driving his motorcycle in the 1500 block of U.S. 1 in St. Augustine, a Florida Highway Patrol news release said.

Varela Hernandez was driving a black and silver Kymco motorcycle and had failed to see a white Honda Accord in front him slow or stop for a red traffic light. The motorcycle collided with the rear of the Honda, causing Varela Hernandez to be thrown from the motorcycle onto the grassy shoulder of the northbound road.

He suffered very serious injuries and was flown to UF Health Jacksonville for further treatment, but later died from his injuries. He was not wearing a helmet, FHP said.

The occupants in the Honda were not injured in the crash.

